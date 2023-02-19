The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses Feb. 8-14:
• Steven Hamilton Booth to Amber Darlene Wynn.
• John Francis Vincent to Aundrea Irene Erickson.
• Bradley Ryan Hopkins to Maggie Cate Hill.
• Shaune Cole Smith to Shawna Lanette Hughes.
• Levi Thomas Walker to Nevaeh Marie Abstance.
• Jyron Tranquez Wright to Camery Denekia Blockman.
• Scottie Lee Williams to Terra Lynette Davis.
• Tanner Stewart Phillips to Carleigh Nelson Lyons.
• Carter Allen Dotson to Jenna Lynn Mitchell.
• Francisco Castro Coj to Maribel Pedro Pascual.
• Jose Luis Almazan to Teresa Venancio.
• Lakisha Latrice McCutcheon to Renita Katrice McGhee.
• Dalton Clay Sammet to Madison Lee Denby.
• John Michael Docherty to Alishia Michelle Joles.
• Pablo Jose Armando Ramirez to Nancy Vega Flores.
