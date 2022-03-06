The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses Feb. 23-March 1.
• Gregory Raynard Jordan to Cathleen Siobhan Atlas.
• Tony Paul Peebles to Whitney Zan Burns.
• Jeremy Estes Adcock to Ginger Marie Cammon.
• Andrew Wayne Curtis to Tiffany Lauren Eguia.
• Nicholas Adam Page to Angel Quichelle Elliott.
• Marion Scott Jones to Charmin Christene Selby.
• Ramon Armando Villafana to Daisy Alcaraz Moreno.
• Stephen Delane Johnson to Krista Rajane Hampton.
• Jason Matthew Lorick to Joni Michele Lanki.
• Michael Steven Swader to Julie Ann Mann.
• Bobby Joe Davis to Ashley Brook Offord.
• Dalton Carl Goss to Shelby Alexis Petty.
• James Lemont Peacock to Amy Michelle Kilgore.
• Charles Richard Stewart to Carla Malee Smith.
• Jonathan Michael Bowen to Maryann Michelle Walter.
• Derrick Earl Hopper to Casey Suzanne Wilhoite.
• Presley Shane Watson to Amanda Carole Bates Seals.
• Michael Talyn Hopper to Tarryn Megan Holliday.
