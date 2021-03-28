The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses March 17-23.
• James Branden Zeman Johnson to Shelby Katelynne Dedge.
• Abundio Jimenez Sandoval to Ashton Koenig Sandoval.
• Molly Elizabeth Green to Josie Erin Hyde.
• Colton Blaine Collier to Amanda Paige Mitchell.
• Christopher Richard Harvey to Anna Elizabeth Rivers.
• John Nicholas Blocker to Angel Darlene Grigsby.
• Jonathan Blake Hall to Jaxson Payne Tallent.
• David Peyton Goldsmith to Lauren Elizabeth Schultz.
• Ruben Pascual Juan to Madel Carmen Serrano Brito.
• Michael Cordell Hayes to Breanna Rae Couch.
• Tony Demille Long to Lanessa Mamie Long.
• Christopher Lane Duncan to Geneva Nicole Eddy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.