The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses Jan. 18-24:
• Benjamin Wade Wooley to Wiphawan Darunasikkhanon.
• William Lee Weaver to Britney Michelle Evans.
• Tellas Lavander Humphrey to Amanda Ann Harbour.
• Tyler Anderson Keel to Keylee Renee Johnson.
• Severin Clivan Pichon to Mackenzie Gail McCaghren.
• Charles Michael Hart to Maria Nicole Eaton.
• Luke Thomas Johnson to Allie Nicole Appleton.
• Timothy Garrett Weir to Savannah Nichole Ausley.
• Eric Justin Hammon to Dana Louis Branstetter.
• Robert Nicholas Worster to Tazma Michell Stone.
• Steven Ashley Richey to Mary Elisabeth Free.
• Walid Mahmoud Hachichou to Mariam Ali Chakaroun.
• Riley Herbert Willis to Anna Marie Fernandez.
• Austin Hunter Dantonio to Abigail Leigh Frazier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.