The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses June 30-July 6.
• Eber Herrera Ramos to Lizeth Cienfuegos.
• Jesse Salgado to Cynthia Yannet Moreno.
• Aaron Thomas Owczarzak to Rebecca Josephine Warnick.
• Corey Montez Thompson to April Lashan Dixon.
• Billy Wayne Casey to Amy Elizabeth Nave.
• Keith Eric Cochran to Amanda Nicole Hutzler.
• Tommy Duane Cook to Tabitha Sherrell Jones.
• August Riley Hurst to Elizabeth Glenn McCutcheon.
• Kenneth Lee Hawkins to Sharon Vicky Childers Walter.
• Michael Anthony Kirby to Beverly Bynum Howard Rogers.
• Matthew Tyan Hood to Latisha Marie Schell.
• William James Sciaroni to Abigail Katherine Stone.
• Jason Kenneth Marshall to Jayna Dale Newsom.
• Gary Lynn McClimans to Sharon Frances Ellison.
• Joseph Annao Bonilla to Stephanie Ann Davis.
