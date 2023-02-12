The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses Feb. 1-7:
• Kyle Douglas Senio to Maria Linda Doucette.
• Willie B. Sears to Heather Deanna Hill.
• Nicholas Jacob Cross to Megan Mae Kenney.
• Jorge Ivan Merida Verdugo to Carmen Zurita Luiz.
• Joshua Lee Heflin to Katie Elizabeth Raper.
• Jonathan Lance Bondurant to Apiffany Tremaine Smith.
• Donald Lynn Terry to Leslie Ellen Smith.
• John Curtis David Drinkard to Alixis Rene Wilson.
• Gregory Brandon Johnson to Bailey Elizabeth Wilson.
• Michael Parrish Mullican to Beth Annetta Corbett.
• Dillon Stanley Cottrell to Nancy Carol Keyworth.
• James Wille Rogers to Stephanie Gayle Kirk.
• Tristin David Koehoorn to Mattie Renae Bailey.
• Stephen Guy Ward to Sarah Elizabeth Polickoski.
• Blake William Wilhite to Nevaeh Leigh Waldrep.
