The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses April 20-27.
• Gabriel Kane Garcia to Katlyn Leanne Griffin.
• Charles Jacob Holder to Makayla Rena Henderson.
• Phillip Seth Patrick to Destiny Nichole Lane.
• Joseph Edwin Smothers to Brooke Hand Long.
• Jessie William Demoss to Melissa Diane James.
• Noah Bromley Shumake to Abigail Grace Reeves.
• Forest Tre Reed to Cori Elizabeth Roberts.
• Christopher Grant Rodgers to Abigail Caroline Raines.
• Robert John Wayne Green to Lucretia Nicole Hudson.
• Meredith Euin Lott to Faye Carolyn Glover.
• Micheal Marlos Orr to Lasheika Wynette Goodlow.
• Ian Dale Ingle to Courtney McKenzie Baker.
• Timothy Jay Bramlett to Savannah Claire Lemmons.
• James Ryan Barnard to to Seria Elizabeth Dean.
• Howard Beaumont Battles to Melissa Renea Roberson.
• Frederick Lamar Jones to Nikki Lynn Waits.
• Caress Amanique Restrepo to Amber Alexis Watson.
• Ethan James Rouse to Keely Deann Templeton.
• Carlos Alberto Perez Valero to Sondia Kaye Turner.
• Bryant Franklin Sivley to Madison Rhea Poland.
• Sergio Aramis Gonzales Mejia to Evelin Yulisa De Leon Lopez.
• Joseph Neily Stephens to Alicea Christine Jeffcoat.
• Paul Herbert Wilmoth to Glinda Ann Crawford.
• Lindsey William Woods to Kelly Peyton Mitchell.
• Peter James Randolph to Allison Michelle Looney.
• Keith Allen Pendergras to Tiffany Mischelle Scalf.
