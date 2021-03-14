The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses March 3-9.
• Benjamin James Ricketts to Angel Lorrine Calloway.
• Timothy James Vest to Kimberly Dawn Hall.
• Levi Tucker to Minnie Karen Jennings Hayes.
• Joshua Anthony James Doty to Alexis Dawn Majoris.
• Jordan Daniel Hatfield to Tabitha Abigail Mason.
• Jason Dale Tice to Kimberly Dawn Wolff.
• Tony Joe Riley to Alexandria Shea Borden.
• Desmond Chambers Lipscomb to Tameka Shantel Gaines.
• Jeremy Franklin Cannon to Jennifer Denise Berry.
• Raul Ledesma Aleman to Leonor Jimenez Marquez.
• Dana Ashton Somoskey to Kimberly Hood Parker.
• James Dale Garth to Nercrisha Hope Wallace Garth.
• Maurice Navaro Brooks to Amy Dawn Hinkle.
• Jessie Murrel Chambers to Susan Lynn Adams.
