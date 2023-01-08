The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses Dec. 28-Jan. 4:
• Brandon David Witt to Katherine Mary Belvin.
• Todd William Huinker to Marla Lynn Fuqua.
• Melvin Eugene Glass to Vicquilla Vondell Garth.
• Milas Rickey Rigsby to Sheila Marlene Phillips.
• Nicolas Andres Rodriguez to Kenzie Aleshia Price.
• Tyler Scott Terry to Ivy Shaine Proctor.
• Charles Michael Jones to Jennifer Lee Hughes.
• Adam Johnson Atkins to Savanna Renea Bailey.
• Ethan Ryan Miller to Breanna Nicole Spangler.
• Donald Wayne Harvey to Kimberly Leeann Hayes.
• Leonard John Patrick Parks to Savannah Marie Garrison.
• Hilton Grant Anderson to Abigail Amelia Stubblefield.
• Lamount Cortez Bates to Kenyatta Latrice Sutherlin.
• Nathaniel Dustin Williamson to Leah Cheyenne Markham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.