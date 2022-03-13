The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses March 2-8.
• Joseph Andrew Roberts to Allison Dawn Knoblock.
• Farandus Tyrone Hurley to Chelsea Lesha Nance.
• Brandon Tyler Robinson to Jennifer Morgan Suttles.
• Christopher Cody Patterson to Taylor Jayne Leighann Ricks.
• Gary Oliver Brown to Keisha Lashea Sivley.
• Justin Joe Bates to Moses Julie Nikole.
• Peyton Lebron Sherrell to Ashley Nicole Berryhill.
• Dylan Heath Mobley to Morgan Paige Braun.
• Johnny Lee Alan Catlett to Kristina Leanna Joiner.
• Isidoro Arellano Barragan to Maria Guadalupe Jimenez.
• Hunter Allen Sharbutt to Taylor McKay Pritchard.
• Brandon Michael Bone to Cayla Rae Smith.
• Ronald Joseph Roberts to Doris Christine Scott.
• Bryan Thomas Couch to Angela Dell Warf.
• Jacob Thomas Price to Elaina Nicole Metcalf.
• Terry Allen Smith to Lisa Pendergrast Cox.
