The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses May 11-17.
• Brent James Ary to Anna Caite Coble.
• Zachary Joseph Lemoine to Kathleen Hope Decker.
• Donovan Connor Case to Chelsey Nicole Peden.
• David Brentley Tate to Amber Deanne Eaglebarger.
• Nicholas Wade Rutland to Rebecca Ann Weglarz.
• Ronnie Barclay Shelton to Freda Clarice Dunn.
• Jaxon Blake Hayes to Cicily Anne Crow.
• Brandon Shane Landreth to Samantha Marie Louise Buckner.
• Kenny Dewayne Porter to Sonia Marie Barnett.
• Kadeem Raymond Harris to Jessica Jewel Abernathy.
• Timothy Ryan Pigman to Leah Carole Maloney.
• Thomas Robert Wimberly to Melissa Cowan Pratt.
• Smit Rajendra Patel to Maddison Kathryn Rhodes.
• Caleb Jeremiah Bowen to Emilee Elena Schaffer.
• William Gray Plunkett to Katherine Lindsay Baker.
