The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses July 22-28.
• Turner Kane Hogan to Savannah Grace Pritchett.
• Zorre Bernard Matthews to Kristi Nicole Love.
• Christopher Bernard Parker to Millicent Patrice Gordon.
• Nicholas Dean Hall to Candi Lashelle Allen.
• Douglas Lemar Grant to Donna Ann Campbell.
• Dometric Yaphet Franklin to Faith Evette Gladney.
• David O'Brien Porter to Rechika Dannyelle Goode.
• James Darrell Robert Gamble to Takila Shaunta King.
• James Patrick Lovell to Crystal Rachelle Pepper.
• Joel Patrick Lovell to Aleasha Mitchelle Smith.
• Charles Everett Miller to Wynema Elizabeth Southard.
• Johnathon Alexander Blake to Desiree Kaylin Wallace.
• Jonathan Michael Marik to Angela Russell Henry.
• Dwight Samson Puckett to Angie Jean Velt.
• Isidro Uriostegui Rabadan to Shannon Renee Karr.
• Kenny Dewayne Harbin to Jennifer Dannine Hedges.
• Weston Jay Krohe to Sydney Roxanne Alred.
• James Timothy Bedingfield to Sandra Kay Sutton.
• Michael Edward McKeown to Jacqueline Terese Liscinski.
• William Ferrell Harris to Jennisen Berryman Nix.
• Justen Braidn Terry to Tara Shea Wimberley.
