The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses Oct. 20-26.
• Justice Wayne Scott to Brittany Lichelle Hogan.
• Wesley Gray Cornelison to Jessie Taylor Lewis.
• Kristoffer Lee Slade to Lora Ann Vest.
• Matthew Thomas Voss to Jalyn Rose Wallin.
• Marcus Anthony Luckett to Andrea Renea Watkins.
• Lee John Thomas to Margaret Ann White.
• William Taylor McKelvy to Ashley Nacole Brown.
• Kenneth Allen Hall to Beverly Anne Garrison.
• Sean Patrick McGuire to Christina Belle Hagood.
• Kenneth Sterling Goodman to Evelyn Marlene Hamilton.
• Caleb De Wayne Meares to Ashley Lashea Hart.
• Ashley Cole Bozeman to Kari Sue Bass.
• Brandon Russell Johnson to Kaitlin Diane Couch.
• Marcus Tyron Poke to Latasha Monique Wilson.
• Richard Anthony Bomar to Elizabeth Ann Russell.
• Maxwell Thomas Beasley to Joanna Brookelyn VanHoozer.
• Dwight Cleon Legg to Amy Katherine Slayton.
• Tevin Akeem Pride to Alliyah Gabrielle Smith.
• Alan Gene Cardwell to Sheila Darlene Cardwell.
• Gregory Chase Hale to Heather Lee White.
• Anthony Joel Fuentes to Crystal Maisonet.
• Peter Lars Tarter to Angela Lynn Roulaine.
• Steven Ben Griggs to Kimberly Carol Jhaveri.
