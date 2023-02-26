The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses Feb. 15-20:
• Victor Herrera Dominguez to Norma Rosalba Ramirez Mora.
• Mark Joseph Bamford to Vanessa Celine Ramos.
• Justin Kyle Fields to Sarah Lynne Fields.
• Jeremy Jarell Fletcher to Samantha Blake Reeves.
• Patric Nicholas Spence to Kathryn Nicole Kennamer.
• Daryl Lee Watkins to Diana Franklin Langford.
• Nick Thomas Sparks to Katherine Peyton Johnson.
• Israel Trejo Baltazar to Katy Elia Saavedra Portilla.
• Barry Canaan Cook to Lindsay Gayle Thrasher.
• John Wesley Campbell to Whitney Kaye Thrasher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.