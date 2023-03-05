The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses Feb. 21-27:
• Christopher Nolan Ryan to Georgia Kaliene Boggess.
• Daniel Jedidiah Brannon to Jessica Ann Graham.
• Andrew Columbus Gregg to Trina Rochelle Pachciarz.
• Allen Thomas Gandy to Mary Frances Phillips.
• Charles Curtis Dobbin to Brenda Elaine Sharpley.
• Michael Wayne Gresham to Staci Michelle Price.
• Whitney Coleman McKinney to Caitlin Leigh Poteet.
• Robert James Pettey to Tiffany Rae Patterson.
• Keith Alan Chase to Mary Katherine Kreps.
• Courtney Bernard Smith to Jennifer Lynn Herring.
• Jonathan Lamont Macklin to Susan Marie Humphrey.
• Harry Allen Coleman to Leslie Patterson Johnson.
• Kevin Corey Shultz to Andrea Symone Fossett.
• Demontae Kyshon Braden to Bethany Mikayla Golden.
• Jerry Lynn Blankenship to Misti Lane Clinard.
• Jeffrey Allen Borden to April Rachelle Nicholson.
• Tyler Bo Vassar to Elle Nicole West.
• Martin Donte Walker to Amy Lynn Proctor.
• Fernando Rojas Chino to Emelia Rabadan Navarrete.
• Hunter Jamerson Huckaby to Kalyn Hailey Stackhouse.
• Gangadhara Krishna to Vijayalakshmi Saroja Bandaru.
• Thomas Dalton Couch to Tamesha Nicole Ledford.
• Michael Jason Moore to Debra Cassandra Davenport.
• Lehman Kent Jones to Meagan Leanne Jones.
• Troy Ordin Spencer to Latoya Latrish Powell.
• Scot Robert Otley to Laurie Ann Stadt.
• Dylan Michael Knox to Alexis Kay Waldrop.
