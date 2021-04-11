The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses March 31-April 6.
• Telefor Hernandez Vargas to Sarahi Duran Munguia.
• Scott Gregory Shirley to April Eileen Pendegraph.
• Jacob Douglas McPherson to Mattie Conn Phillips.
• Justin Brandon James to Jennifer Lynn Carmack.
• Tony Randall Royster to Bethany Paige Garcia.
• Dustin Cody White to Leigha Collette Haywood.
• Jared Lee Appleton to Kennady Elizabeth McBay.
• Kantrell Lashawn Caudle to Victoria Michelle Mendoza.
• Alex C. Thompson to Shonda Desiree Tucker.
• Michael Alan Runkel to Olivia Dell Vann.
• Cody James Boyd to Tiffany Chyann Rose Stout.
• Charles Cooper Palek to Amber Lynn Butler.
• Shanna Lynn White to Patricia Renay Romero.
