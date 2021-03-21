The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses March 10-16.
• Randall Trey Guthery to Josie Ann McDonald.
• Juan Dominguez to Ana Karen Rosales Davila.
• Billy Joe Proctor to Tracy Jean Dodd Randolph.
• Johnny Thomas Pepper to Jessica Lynn Hamilton.
• Jeffery Ray Naylor to Stephanie Owens Frye.
• Mitchell Jordan Elice to Emily Rena Ragland.
• Cole Alexander Maples to Kiley Marien Speakman.
• Samuel Thomas Whitmore to Angela Lawrence Stover.
• Pam Lakisha Harris to April Lashonda Rideout.
• Trey Anthony Hutto to Madison Riley McElyea.
• William Eubanks to Michelle Kathleen Losey.
