The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses May 4-10.
• Brian Keith Craig to Toni Lee Franklin.
• Bradley Steven Owens to Carly Renee Kent.
• Gerald Lamont Ferrell to Marquita Nicole Swopes.
• Christopher Matthew to Chasity Lee Cichosz.
• James Casey Denton to Haley Nicole Lemley.
• Matthew Tyler McNeill to Chelsea Lea McCurley.
• Russell Charles Murphree to Megan Lanette Hazle.
• Walker Lane McAbee to Jordan Brooke Hinkle.
• Kenneth Jerome Malone to Ashlee Monique Womack.
• Ross Gordon Phillips to Carla Leigh Peppers.
• Zachary Blake Andrews to Daniela Rodriguez.
• Matthew Carl Abercrombie to Kristi Lyn Tapscott.
• Jerman Juarez to Jenifer Hernandez.
• James Authur Clark to Juana Slater McDowall.
• Rashad O'Neal Hayes to Maranda Gail Parker.
• Caleb Knox Meyer to Aliyah McKenzie Hobbs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.