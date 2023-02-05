The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses Jan. 25-31:
• James Phillip Russell to Marcella Jacqueline Conley.
• Jacob Wayne Couch to Jessica Nicole Davenport.
• Delbert Charles Barrett to Diana Lynn Horsewood.
• Pierre Robert Tourney to Regina Charlene Perkins.
• Francisco Juarez Juan to Jaqueline Bibiana Sandoval.
• Mark Jerome Jernigan to Zariah Breshun Jones.
• Herman Lauvaghan Wilhite to Chastity Machelle Gregg.
• Ellis Lee Murphy to Frances Marie Doneburgh.
• David Lamar Dunlap to Linda Ann Powell Gearinger.
• Eliseo Felipe Francisco to Elisa Matias Mendez.
• Jamaal Denesto Johnson Webb to Megan Louise Thigpen.
• Robert Maguire Pope to Julie Ann Zimmer.
• John Parker Hale to Haley Blair Blankenship.
• James Clayton Hall to Mary Helen Jones.
