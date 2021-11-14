The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses Nov. 3-9.
• Blain Russell Speakman to Lacie Rae Miller.
• Lowell Matthew Sanderson to Ashley Shirley Taylor.
• John Jacob Broaddrick to Rebecca Allen Watson.
• Larry O. Woods to Annie Louise Woods.
• Pascual Gaspar Ramirez to Petrona Antonio Escobar.
• Charles Bryan Clark to Brandon Lee Hill.
• Tyler Miles Borden to Kristina Lorraine Magouirk.
• Curtis Chad Prater to Natasha Lerissa McDonald.
• Clayton Elijah Long to Hannah Elizabeth Lamb.
• Matthew Lamar Treadway to Tara Kristen Hutto.
• Brent Lane Defoor to Whitley Michelle Keane.
• Ronald William Flick to Jennifer Paige Bloodworth.
• Chance Benjamin Beard to Cheyanne Elizabeth Cox.
• Patrick John Fussell to Melissa Leann Danley.
• Mario Armando Flores Lopez to Blanca Gloria Rodriguez.
• Travail Devas Russell to Kirstin Miranda Gay.
• Devyn Michael Provins to John Reyes Kelton.
• Eduardo Contreras Miranda to Maria Lacroiz Sanchez.
• Anthony Noel Chittam to Cassie Jolette Slaten.
• Colton James Sandlin to Allison Danielle Smith.
• Logan Cole Yancy to Abby Rose Young.
