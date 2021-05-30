The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses May 19-25.
• Andrew Dwayne Tice to Destiny Malynn Inmon.
• Katherine Marie Clark to Jessica Nicole Ledlow.
• Michael Scott Coleman to Katelynn Sherie Peebles.
• Clifton Tyron Porter to Jerika Kawana Bankston.
• Logan Ericson Laney to Katie Beth Girodo.
• Michael Paul Wahoski to Susan Gayle Pennington.
• Brandon James Woodard to Samantha Beth Noblit.
• Valente Yovannie Sanchez to Leticia Eyvette Vergara.
• Juan Carlos Garcia Mora to Bertha Alicia Ramirez.
• Markus Maurice Jones to Sheaqwetta Monique Griffin.
• Bruce Wayne Jones to Sarah Gilda Elliot.
• Benjamin Juan Pablo to Isabel M. Mateo Miguel.
• Justin Lee St. Antoine to Britney Leigh Keenum.
• Cedrick Orinthia Hamilton to Tina Renee Nelson.
• Alex Conchola Oheda to Christina Diane Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.