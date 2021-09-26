The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses Sept. 15-21.
• Holden Thomas Zimmerman to Ambrianna Nicole Duncan.
• Austin Lee Bearden to Hope Marie Krout.
• Andrew Michael Lee to Kelly Celeste Hall.
• Noah Patrick Kane to Elizabeth Ann Pettey.
• Charles Edward Wightman to Kathryn Ann Magana.
• Christopher Lee Stewart to Emily Kirby Long.
• Stanton Marcus Sivley to Laura May Cathers.
• Grant David Humphries to Megan Caroline Dorsey.
• Hugo Cesar Soto Magana to Alma Delia Lopez Benavidez.
• Andrew Charles McPherson to Callie Grace Herren.
• Terry Lavon Williams to Carlene Donna Marie Moore.
• James Edward Haynes to Marilyn Amelia Austin.
• David Anthony Walks to Summer Elizabeth Bell.
