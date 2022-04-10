The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses March 30-April 5.
• Markendrick Deshaun to Selena Ann McGee.
• Kevin Douglas Kent to Jennifer Michele Nelson.
• Adam Gabir Ibra to Armani Janay Smith.
• David Kyle Boroughs to Lindsey Janesse Vinzant.
• Rene Ramirez Quebrado to Marisol Cruz Urioste.
• J. Valentin Mata Aguilera to Karen Guadalupe Roman Silva.
• Keith Tyler Smith to Brylee Kamryn Stanley.
• Gary Stewart Rhodes to Lucinda Anne Wales.
• Lohren Adam Marcum to Courtney Sykes Webster.
• Jesus Bello Palma to Kayla Leshea Wilson.
• Cody Douglas Clines to Karley Samantha Young.
• Victor Maleke Villasenor to Victoria Shabrey Vaughn.
• Tyler Dale Wallace to Alex Andrea Pinter.
• Armadeus Devon Polk to Amy Beth Hale.
• Drew Langston Cooke to Ericka Leigh Kelley.
• Alexander Jefferson Nickles to Hailey Lynn Bunney.
• Lyle Nash Stokes to Madison Christine Casey.
• Daniel Wayne Seibert to Haley Nicole Copeland.
• William Tyler Holcomb to Erin Lynn Dobbs.
• Brandon Lee Riley to Rebecca Leann Barber.
• Joshaua Randall Curtis to Ashley Lynn Barr.
• Brian Scott Zanda to Rachel Lyn Bomar.
• Nicholas James Barton to Mary Ashley Liles.
• Andrew Martin Harris to Kristina Brooke McMahan.
• Philip Charles Ball to Misty Dawn Ponte.
• Jonathon Lee Elden Proffitt to Jenna Danelle Piller.
• Tommy Quinterry Thomas to Murnique Isis Brown.
• Brian Edward Hall to Chelsie Angela Eren Smith.
