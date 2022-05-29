The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses May 18-24.
• James Bradley Wallace to Michele Lee Hubbard.
• William Joseph Seibert to Brianne Renee Hubbert.
• Jayten Roy Terry to Kathryn Alice Allen.
• Matthew Hance Kennemer to Amanda Ann Walls.
• Dolan Ernest Golden to Mary Sloan Sittason.
• Gregory James Helton to Stacy Renae Edwards.
• Roziani Rodrigues Hartley to Jennifer Kay Hamilton.
• Christopher Michael Fail to Fatima Del Rosario Rodriguez.
• Walker Jake Thompson to Shelby Leigh Little.
• Lukiss Sasheal Boyd Grayson to Shayleigh Danyel McAnally.
• Christian Charles Rider to Shelbie Rae McClellan.
• Justin Kolohe Furgeson to Alexandria Reagan Owens.
• Caleb Daniel Couch to Lexus Jade Terry.
• Jeremy Scott Allen to Melanie Michelle Tinsley.
• Chandler O'Neal Standridge to Sara Danielle Smith.
• James Dale Robinson to Ashley Nicole Spillman.
• James Dallas Garner to McKendree Deeann Miller.
