The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses Oct. 19-25:
• Erwin Sydel Wilbanks to Laura Alene Beasley.
• Kendall Gage Vaughn to Caitlin Danielle Andrews.
• Enrique Cruz Sanchez to Maria Teresa Iscoa Bonilla.
• Timothy Lee Blankenship to Blanca Roxana Rosales.
• Addyson Nicole Kenney to Breanna Eileen Throneberry.
• Christopher J. Shepard to Dallas Anne Pierce.
• Zachary Lee Shell to Yasmein Shegural McCord.
• Trevor Nicholas Wheat to Kacie Jo Minton.
• William Gage Lillich to Sarah Kathryn Beach.
• Clyde JR Hill to Stephanie Dawn Dyer.
• Cody Austin Cook to Savannah Lee Hart.
• Patrick McHenry Hennessey to Olivia Caroline Briscoe.
• Donald Jeffery Moor to Marie Sue Christian.
• Ezekiel Richard Williams to Kalee Marie Cobb.
• Jonathan Keith Rodgers to Jennifer Leigh Codding.
• Elijah Dutton Haley to Katherine Sue Crawford.
• William Stuart Reding to Annabelle Kensley Rolin.
• Cesar Juarez Romero to Audrey Grace Dean.
• George Walter Bridgeforth to Jane Annette Johnson.
• Richard Salazar to Jean Marie Pierce.
