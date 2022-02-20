The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses Feb. 9-15.
• Jamie Marvin McNatt to Tammy Carole Butler.
• Malik Dejuan Fennell to Destiny Nikkole Scott.
• Calvin Dewayne Orr to Larlie Sheree Collier.
• Byron Gale Frederick to Holly Dunn Bradshaw.
• Silas Wilson to Pennie Wardah Lipscomb.
• Henry Robert Rayne to Tracy Lee Parsley.
• William Anthony Sutton to Sheila Parker Patterson.
• David Stanley Bentley Jr. to Kandace Marie Butler.
• Michael Glenn Powell to Erin Renee Isbell.
• Jose Herrera Jr. to Qiu Juan.
• Joshua Taylor Wallace to Christina Nichole Aills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.