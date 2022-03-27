The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses March 16-22.
• Lakaz Katrell Griffin to Yoshida Gromyko.
• Lorenzo Martinez Martinez to Olivia Carvajal Mendiola.
• Americo Alvarez Ruiz to Rosa Marina Sandoval Orellana.
• Miles Adams Whaley to Tori Alexis Strawbridge.
• James Bailey Watts to Lela Marie Dorning.
• James Samuel Watts to Donna Marie Hill.
• Timothy Ethan Powers to Brandi Jean Bentley.
• Johnny Matthew Rogers to Laura Ann Blair.
• Andres Alvarado Recinos to Lidia Ramirez Cardona.
• Johnathon Christopher Ray to Savannah Lynn Charest.
• Derek Wayne Cagle to Rebecca Beth Christian.
• Steven Dale Johnson to Alexia Daniels Claborn.
• Steven Dale Pendley to Kimberly Hendrix Humphries.
• Gabriel Larios Juarez to Maria Ambrocio Gomez.
• Emilio Saavedra Antonio to Maria Elena Alvarez Beccerra.
• Alan Aguirre to Madysen Lee Witt.
• Robert D. Quan to Kayla Iasha Sharpley.
• Somsak Christopher Frye to Krystal Nicole Turney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.