The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses March 23-29.
• Jason Bartlett to Chrisinda Marx.
• Walter Lee Williams to Ann Marie Angella Porter.
• Hershell Coyce Brown to Betty Jane Veal.
• Doyle Glenn Whitlow to Adonis Long Bailey.
• John Richard Steffen to Kelsey Mirela Miller.
• Peyton Forrest Graham to Lannah Dianne Johnson.
• Steven Lee Crowe to Robin Sheree Keller.
• Brandon Santos Cruz to Esmeralda Lagunas Salgado.
• Dewayne Martel Campbell to Latisha Martin.
• Luis Angel Menses to Rubi Ventura Pablo.
• Robert Allen Jones to Marquita Deshay Wallace.
• Todd Eason Russell to Anna Elizabeth Spangler.
• Cameron Scott Boyd to Kimberli Anne Teague.
• Travis Micheal Davis to Morgan Starrett Ratliff.
• Damion McGuire Villagomez to Jaida Lyn Osborne.
• Eli William Carle to Rachael Elisabeth Hamby.
