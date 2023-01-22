The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses Jan. 11-17:
• Christopher David Holt to Christa Lott Little.
• Demetrius Dion Trammell to Carla Ann Wright.
• Anthony Ronald Ratliff to Jo Dewan Barbee.
• John Mitchell Novalis to Jessica Erin Richardson.
• Damien Thomas Reynolds to Shrie Michelle Spires.
• Matthew Caleb Meyer to Kimberly Yaneth Blanco Urias.
• Alexander John Wisda to Malloray Morgan Diamond.
