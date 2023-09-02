The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses August 22-28:
• Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh to Joy Blessing Black.
• William Morgan Honeycutt to Ella Makaine Marsh.
• Jacob Daniel Hill to Laurel Aryn Moyers Jeans.
• Anthony Gene Griffin to Courtney Kennedy McQueen.
• Matthew Ryan Henderson to Tiffany Merle Hughes.
• Rishi Ramesh Patel to Jamila Musa Sweis.
• Timothy Lee Kirby to Teania Lee Allen.
• Daniel Hunter Woodall to Olivia Elizabeth Pannell.
• Blake Adam Richardson to Allison Lee Smith.
• Chase Tyler Bair to Bethany Rebecca Smith.
• Drew Adam Harmon to Jessica Ann Looney.
• Hunter Bryson Mayes to Hannah Grace Wilson.
• Anthony Craig Bonds to Shirley Anne Mayes.
