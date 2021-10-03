The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses Sept. 22-28.
• Michael Dewayne Sherrod to Latonya Lachelle Ayers.
• Barrett Ashton Sistrunk to Chelsie Danielle Owens.
• Allen Anthony Saunders to Michelle Lee Lucero.
• Marcus Centrell Wilson to Kyla Jo Hale.
• Ben Anderson Matthew to Jaime Lynn Knight.
• Stephen Christopher Namie to Jennifer Louise McWhorter.
• John Chase Lynch to Jessica Erin Steele.
• Chase Wayne Ferguson to Quiana Shakerra Stevenson.
• David Wayne Graben to Susan Propst Graben.
• Zachary Blake Mozley to Brooke Alexandra Smyth.
• Dylan Blake Hanvy to Ashlee Youngblood Duckett.
• Deo Dock Foster to Tammie Shea Gilbert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.