The Morgan County probate office issued the following marriage licenses July 15-21.
• Brian Andrew Parker to Alison Hope Kent.
• Jesse Lee Baker to Claire Cecile Montgomery.
• Timothy Edward Dailey to Alainah Victoria Sullivan.
• Rebecca Ann Ray to Sarah Lyn Harrison.
• Tyler Barron Burdeshaw to Alaina Jill Fitzgerald.
• Eric Manwell McLemore to Angela Nichole Ayers.
• Charlmers David Smith to Jonetha Aliska Hampton.
• Christopher Rex Phillips to Angela Michelle Hughes.
• Bradyn Aren Lee Kilpatrick to Jordan Leigh Latham.
• Guillermo Aguilar to Yanisleydis Rodriguez.
• Julian Lara to Selene Paola Sanchez.
• Christopher O'Brien Smith to Wanda Faye Griffin.
