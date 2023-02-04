When “YES” is said, the word that follows it is normally “BUDGET.”
Tradition is sometimes thrown out the window with changing times and brides and grooms being older when they get married. Financial responsibilities when it comes to planning and paying for the wedding sometimes get blurred and the question “Who pays for what?” can often come up. Here is a traditional guideline for who will pay the bill when it comes to your wedding vendors. There are no rules that say these must be followed, but knowing ahead of time will help you plan your budget.
Bride and Family
• Ceremony venue fees
• Bride’s dress and accessories
• Floral arrangements for ceremony and reception
• Flowers for bridal party and flower girls
• Photographer and Videographer
• Ceremony musicians/soloist fees
• All reception venue and services except for DJ and Bar
• Groom’s ring
• All stationery and day of paper goods (ceremony programs, menu cards, etc.)
• Transportation for bridal party and/or guests
Groom and Family
• Marriage license
• Ceremony officiant fee
• Brides bouquet and corsages for mothers and grandmothers
• Boutonnieres for groomsmen and fathers
• Honeymoon
• Rehearsal Dinner
• Reception DJ and Bar
• Brides Rings
Bridal Party
• Bridal Shower
• Bachelorette party
• Their own travel and attire expenses
• Bridal shower and bachelorette gifts
Groomsmen
• Bachelor Party
• Their own travel and attire expenses
• Wedding gift for the couple
Attendants
• Their own travel and attire expenses
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.