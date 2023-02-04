Bridal gown shopping should be fun and memorable experience for every bride. It can become daunting, however, when a bride-to-be walks into a dress shop only to find their favorite inspirations aren’t the most flattering fit for their body type. Tensions can rise further when the bride is surrounded by well-meaning friends and family who each have conflicting opinions about the dress selection.
The following is a list of tips and tricks from Shoals bridal gown experts to help even the most timid bride plan an enjoyable and successful shopping experience:
1. Have an open mind
Too many times, Elle Lawler sees brides walk into the shop with a specific dress in mind just to be let down when it doesn’t fit the way they imagined.
“I’d say 90 percent of brides come in and say they want something specific,” Lawler, who owns Promenade formal wear in Tuscumbia, said. “When it doesn’t fit the way they thought, it can be hard for them to get past what they wanted. You have to be willing to try on different styles.”
Barbara Jobe, owner of Juanita’s Fashions in Muscle Shoals, wishes she saw more brides open to trying on fits they hadn’t previously considered. She suggests saving a few photos from Pinterest, bridal sites or magazines to have an idea of where to begin. “The biggest thing is to have an open mind. If you are looking at a picture of a model who weighs 115 pounds and is six-feet tall, that dress doesn’t always look the same when you try it on,” she said. “We see it happen all the time. When they don’t love the look, they become stressed and aren’t willing to try on other dresses. Know what you want and what you like but be open to exploring other styles.”
2. Plan ahead
The best thing a bride can do to ensure a stress-free shopping experience is to book appointments with bridal salons early, according to Kathryn Robinson, owner of Cherry Tree Lane in Florence.
“This ensures they will have one-on-one time with a bridal consultant,” she said. “We’ve had brides walk in on a wild Saturday, and that’s okay, but they don’t get that undivided attention from a consultant who is busy running dresses for multiple clients. When you book ahead, we can devote that time to you to help you find your perfect dress.”
Robinson suggests making appointments a couple of weeks ahead of their shopping date to ensure they get a prime slot, especially amid hectic holiday shopping seasons or peak wedding season.
Lawler agrees, “the sooner the better.”
“This gives them plenty of time to order,” Lawler said. “We tell our brides to allow six to eight months for their dress to come in. It doesn’t always take that long, and we can accommodate brides who only have a few months, but you have more options available to you when you order early.”
3. Selective invite
Lawler, Jobe and Robinson agree it is crucial to bring supportive people when dress shopping and try to keep guests to a minimum.
“We encourage two to three guests. Too many opinions can start to muddy what the bride thinks and wants for herself,” Robinson said.
Jobe also suggests a limit of three guests.
“More than that and you have too many competing opinions that confuse the bride,” she said. “You do want someone you can trust to be honest, not critical.”
Lawler stressed less importance on the number of guests.
“We don’t suggest limiting guests. Every situation is different,” she said. “Less is better because it can get confusing when you have too many opinions thrown at you, but I think the most important thing is making sure your people know they are there to support you.”
4. Adults only
None of the three dress shops have policies against young visitors, but each agreed bringing children shopping can be a huge distraction for the bride.
“We don’t have a problem with brides or guests bringing children into the shop,” Jobe said. “If the bride has a child with her and they are needy or want undivided attention, it can become an issue for the bride.”
If the bride is a mother and wants to include their child in the experience, or a close relationship with a young member of their family they don’t want to leave out, Lawler suggests bringing the child to the fitting instead.
5. Be honest
Lawler and Jobe stress that it is important for brides to be open about their likes and dislikes with their consultants.
“They aren’t going to hurt our feelings because they don’t like the dress,” Lawler said. “This helps us navigate what they want and what feels right for them.”
“We can generally tell when a bride tries on a dress they hate. They can be honest about how they feel,” Jobe added. “Our reputation is on the line. We don’t want to send a bride away in a dress she doesn’t love. That’s not the reaction we want.”
6. Dress for success
While Robinson agrees it can be hard to visualize the final picture if a bride comes dress shopping without hair and makeup done, she said it’s down to the bride’s preference about how she comes dressed for the shopping experience.
“Some come in dressed to the nines — hair and makeup done — so they can get the full affect when they try on,” she said. “Others prefer to be comfortable on a day they are stepping out of one dress and into another. It varies on the bride’s personality.”
Jobe agrees the situation depends on the bride, but it can depend on the theme of the wedding as well — whether a bride and groom choose a glamorous ceremony or a more natural setting.
“Some brides want something elaborate and others might want something comfortable they feel happy in,” she said. “When you shop for your wedding dress, remember you are not dressing for everyone else. It’s your day.”
