The scene was something out of a fairytale as Darlene and Richard Freeman exchanged vows amid the festivities of the annual Alabama Renaissance Faire in Florence in October of 2004.
Darlene is one of dozens of other brides, both before and since her wedding day, to get her dream ceremony by planning it in conjunction with the Faire.
“It was a true passion for me,” said Darlene, who has served as a dedicated member of the Round Table planning committee since 1989. Her husband, Richard, was a little slower to jump all in and develop a persona for the festival that brings Renaissance themed vendors and activities to Wilson Park each fall.
The couple had dated for 12 years and had discussed marriage before, but Darlene needed some convincing to make their relationship paper official. She agreed to marry him if they could plan the ceremony as a themed event alongside one of her favorite occasions.
“He agreed as long as we had an Ice Hotel honeymoon,” she said, adding that she held up her part of the bargain, and the two spent a night at the Hotel de Glace in Quebec, which is open from January to March.
Though many couples might be enticed to plan their ceremony and reception in conjunction with the Renaissance Faire to take advantage of the food vendors and entertainment — an easy solution in lieu of a full reception dinner — the Freemons’ ceremony was more formal and exclusive to their guests.
“We scheduled our ceremony for 5:30 p.m. near the close of the Faire on Saturday,” she said. “We’re both so involved in working the festival, we didn’t want to shove our responsibility on other volunteers.”
The couple merged their rehearsal dinner that Friday night with an annual Ren Faire tradition, which treats volunteers to an appreciation feast the night the festival is set up. In 2004, the future Freemons booked Stefano’s Italian Restaurant, which held special significance for the couple throughout their relationship, and hosted a sevencourse Italian feast that doubled as the appreciation feast for their fellow volunteers.
The pair had planned to wed inside Wilson Park and held their rehearsal accordingly. That Saturday evening, however, Mother Nature had other plans, and the Freemons decided to move their ceremony to Trinity Episcopal Church due to rain.
The weather wasn’t the only mishap. Freemon said with any public event, brides who choose the festival as their venue have to be willing to accept the unexpected when they aren’t in full control of their setting and schedule.
The Freemons had invited about 100 guests — friends and family members who weren’t tied to the festival in any way — as well as several colleagues and fellow volunteers they had become close to in working the Faire each year. In the end, Darlene said they had about 300 attendants, including some stragglers from the Faire who hadn’t been included on the guest list.
One out-of-town guest who had received an invitation misunderstood the instructions that read, “costumes always admired but never required.” As the Ren Faire is held in October each year, she assumed their wedding invitation meant Halloween costumes were welcome for the occasion.
The guest brought three grandchildren dressed as a Mortal Combat warrior, the blue PowerRanger, and Spiderman.
“The young Spiderman was completely enthralled,” Darlene said, adding that the boy eventually wedged himself between the couple as they exchanged wedding vows.
Because the Alabama Ren Faire encouraged costumes, many pop culture fans take advantage of the event to show off their renditions of characters like Darth Vader, Gandalf, and other fictional personalities and creatures not always associated with the Italian Renaissance.
“When you have a Renaissance Faire wedding, you have to come to terms with the fact that Deadpool might show up in your ceremony photos,” Darlene said with a laugh.
Though the rain, some surprise guests and other mishaps took place, Darlene said the day couldn’t have been “more magical than if everything had happened exactly as planned.”
The couple’s love for history inspired many of their ceremonial rituals, from the clothing they wore to the cutting of the cake.
At her rehearsal dinner, Darlene wore a maroon velvet tunic trimmed with white fur, modeling typical wedding garb of the 13th Century. The outfit was completed with a silver diadem and hand-beaded crystal veil.
“It was a very typical color for a wedding dress in that period. They would have worn maroon,” Darlene said.
On her wedding day, she donned a silver Italian Houppelande dress trimmed in gold with a golden mesh veil. The dress was an example of late 14th Century attire. For both the rehearsal and the ceremony, Richard wore 16th Century German armor.
Though some historians might have lamented at the inconsistency in periods, Darlene said the couple chose not to dive too deep into historical accuracy and rather chose elements of their wedding that meant something special to them.
What’s 500 years among friends,” she said.
The couple opted out of several modern traditions, including the makeup of their wedding parties. Rather than bridesmaids, Darlene was accompanied by three Ladies in Waiting. Instead of groomsmen, Richard had a squire who helped him dress for his special day.
The couple had no flower girls as they decided to forgo flower arrangements altogether.
“Flowers were used during the Renaissance to cover the scent of rotting corpses,” Darlene said, explaining that florals at that time were reserved for funerals or similar mourning rituals. “It broke my mother-in-law’s heart, but we couldn’t have those at the wedding.”
Instead, the Freemons asked guests to hold lit candles throughout the ceremony to create the ambiance they hoped for. Instead of a bouquet, Darlene carried one of Rick’s chalices that was lit with a blue candle and had ribbons of their wedding colors tied around its stem.
Rick carried a piece of her wedding dress as a Knight’s favor, which would have been typical for a Knight to carry before a joust or tournament.
Their wedding cake was a replica of Bodiam Castle in Sussex, England, made with chocolate turrets, caramel square crenelations, crossbow windows made of licorice pieces, a chocolate moat, and green coconut ice for the grounds. The couple cut the cake with a 16th Century broad sword and drank from a shared chalice that Rick had made for their cake cutting ceremony.
Their ceremony was so perfect for the pair, on Oct. 25, 2015, the Freemons renewed their vows as King Darlene and Richard Freemon cut the cake, a replica of Bodiam Castle in Sussex, England, during their wedding celebration. Brides 29 and Queen of the Renaissance Faire that year.
While the festival crowns a new queen each year after a lucky contender finds a coin in the dessert at the annual feast, Darlene was crowned after the queen from 2014 had an emergency arise and couldn’t perform the duties of the monarch for the 2015 feast.
Queen Darlene and King consort, Richard the Protector, attended the festival that year with plans for their renewal ceremony. It is custom at the end of the Ren Faire for the new queen to be crowned after the outgoing monarchs play out an elaborate storyline that explains the reasons behind their abdication.
“The king and queen might be burned at the stake, kidnapped by pirates, or they might choose to run away with gypsies. For us, Sir Richard had been called to the crusades,” Darlene said.
The story was Richard had been called to fight the crusades, and Queen Darlene refused to remain alone in the kingdom without him.
“We had a ceremony and did the vow renewal. As part of that ceremony, we retired our crowns and officially became Duke and Duchess of the Renaissance Faire.”
The whole fairytale captured the Freemons imaginations as well as their guests. Darlene wonders if they have inspired other themed weddings since their one-of-a-kind ceremony. There have certainly been other weddings to follow at the Renaissance Faire.
“Some years, like last year, there weren’t any. Some years, we’ve had two or three weddings and hand-fast ceremonies.”
She guessed there have been as many as 30 wedding ceremonies held amid the Farie festivities since it began.
Fair Director Billy Warren, a Church of Christ minister, officiates many of them, as he did for the Freemons.
Renaissance Faires have become so popular, he said they have designated an official Renaissance Faire wedding coordinator, Donna Miles, who can be booked on the Alabama Renaissance Faire website.
Some couples opt for a carefully curated ceremony and ask attendees to dress in specific costumes for their weddings, as in the case of John and Ann Iaria, who celebrated with a Viking wedding attended exclusively by Vikings and similar characters, Darlene said.
She said she and her husband hosted Vikings, fairies, pirates, privateers, and others at their ceremony.
“We had 500 years of history,” she said. “They all showed up, and about a third of our guests were in their mundanes (21st century clothing) holding candles.”
The Freemons closed their perfect fairytale ceremony fittingly. Instead of having guests throw rice or raise sparklers as part of their send-off, the Freemons strolled away after walking a carpet embroidered with the words, “They lived happily ever after.”
Photos by Reflections Photography By Vance
