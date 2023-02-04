WEDDING MONTH

MAIL SAVE THE DATES

MAIL INVITATIONS

January

July

November

February

August

November *

March

September

January

April

October

February

May

November

March

June

November*

April

July

January

May

August

February

June

September

March

July

October

April

August

November

May

September

December

June

October

For destination and holiday weekend weddings, mail save the dates 10-12 months before the wedding date. If not sending a save the date, mail invitations three to four months before the big day!

*Since December is a heavy mail month and you don’t want your invitation to get mixed up with holiday cards, it is recommended early February weddings mail invitations in late November and late February weddings mail invitations in early January.

