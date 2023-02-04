WEDDING MONTH
MAIL SAVE THE DATES
MAIL INVITATIONS
January
July
November
February
August
November *
March
September
January
April
October
February
May
November
March
June
November*
April
July
January
May
August
February
June
September
March
July
October
April
August
November
May
September
December
June
October
For destination and holiday weekend weddings, mail save the dates 10-12 months before the wedding date. If not sending a save the date, mail invitations three to four months before the big day!
*Since December is a heavy mail month and you don’t want your invitation to get mixed up with holiday cards, it is recommended early February weddings mail invitations in late November and late February weddings mail invitations in early January.
