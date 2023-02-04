You’ve said yes, and now that wedding planning officially begins, one of the first items on your checklist is to set a date and book your ceremony and reception venues.
Ideally, wedding venues are booked 10 to 12 months early, but first, you need a clear idea of the setting you and your partner are hoping to secure, as well as your budget, your wish list and must haves for the day.
For example, how many people do you need to accommodate? Are there any vendor restrictions for catering or alcohol service you need to know about? Are you a DIY Queen, hoping to put your own personal touch on your special day, or are you looking for something more all-inclusive, so you don’t have to plan a thing?
Whether you’re looking for something rustic and chic, or something glamourous and sophisticated, the Shoals has an ample selection of venues offering a variety of accommodations across the Tennessee Valley.
Here is a sampling of the different styles of venues across the Shoals area which may be the right fit for your wedding:
Montgomery Place provides historic charm in an intimate setting.
Montgomery Place opened 20 years ago in Sheffield inside a historic 1880s structure featuring hardwood floors and high ceilings.
Owner Kim Singletary said couples are drawn to opulent venue that offers three ceremony and reception spaces including an outdoor courtyard and bar space.
“Brides love our historical building,” Singletary said. “We just finished renovating the courtyard with new lighting and new gates in May. It’s a beautiful backdrop for weddings.”
Accommodations and features:
• Montgomery Place offers oneand two-day rental packages for wedding and receptions, reception-only events, and rehearsal dinners
• Booking includes setup and cleanup, white wedding chairs, tables and linens to seat 175 guests
• An on-site representative for wedding and reception packages
Ava’s Place is one of the Shoals’ most popular rustic venues.
Kenneth Dawson opened the lofty barn near Shoal Creek Preserve in Florence in 2013 and named the site after his granddaughter.
Dawson said couples prefer his venue, which offers elegant indoor and outdoor ceremony and reception options in case of rain, because the nostalgic setting “feels like going to your grandmothers for Sunday dinner.”
“We treat everyone like family, and we’re glad to be a part of the special day,” he said. “We offer a family feel and can be as hands-on as you choose to help make the day run smoothly.”
Accommodations and features:
• The 10,200-square-foot barn includes a commercial kitchen and ice machine, and separate spaces for the bridal party to dress.
• No vendor restrictions from caterers and photographers to music; hard liquor is prohibited, but wine and beer may be served.
• Wooden church pews available for the ceremony and tables and chairs in reception areas to accommodate up to 250 guests.
The Anderson Center offers a unique and memorable setting.
Ethan and Ella Bruton have converted Anderson Junior High School, which was built in the 1930s, into a stunning event venue with ceremony and reception options that include a vintage ballroom, charming library, or an outdoor garden.
Brides choose The Anderson Center because it offers separate, fully furnished ceremony and reception areas to accommodate up to 250 guests, which makes the transition from ceremony to celebration effortless, Ella Bruton said.
“Our indoor and outdoor options also make it simple to move an outdoor ceremony inside in case of rain,” she said, adding that support staff handle set up and tear down “so brides don’t have to stress on their special day and their families can enjoy the wedding.”
Accommodations and features:
• The venue offers three packages to fit a variety of needs and budgets.
• Space includes two-day use of the venue for on-site rehearsal dinners, early decorating and photography sessions, and offers bridal party suites for dressing space. Guests dance at a wedding at Montgomery Place in Sheffield.Brides 33
• No vendor restrictions on caterers, photographers and music provider.
Bradford Farm is North Alabama’s all-inclusive venue.
Located in Town Creek, Bradford Farm & Venue offers eight ceremony options on site from an open-air chapel, which serves as a picturesque backdrop or can provide shelter in a downpour, to the venue’s Treasure Forest, which offers a magical setting under the canopy of loblolly pines.
Bradford Farm is the only allinclusive option for weddings of the Shoals, with the nearest comparable venues located in Ardmore and Cullman, according to owner Heather Bradford Sherrill.
“We handle everything so our brides have a stress-free wedding planning experience,” Sherrill said. “They get to do the fun part — dress shopping and picking out themes. Our packages are customizable.”
Accommodations and features:
• In-house florist, photographer and exclusive caterer provide customizable options for a seamless wedding planning experience.
• Support staff provide golf cart service to accommodate parking and handle setup and tear down for the event.
• Space includes seating, tables and linens for up to 250 guests.
Other venues in the Shoals
The following is a sampling of other wedding venues serving the Shoals area:
Barn/Rustic
The Owl’s Landing in Killen
Camp Creek Weddings in Killen
The Cotton Gin at Roberson Farmis in Rogerville
Charlie’s Vineyard at Frost Farm in Eva
Cedar Creek Ridge Farms in Tishomingo, Mississippi
Spring Hill Farm in Corinth, Mississippi
River scenic/Gardens
St. Florian Fiber Farm The Lakes Venue in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee
Danclay Farms in St. Florian
Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Muscle Shoals
Turtle Point Country Club in Killen
The Riverton in Cherokee
Doublehead Resort in Town Creek
The Woodlands of Farmington in Corinth, Mississippi
Historic sites Pickett Place in Florence
Sweetwater Depot in Florence
Locust Hill in Tuscumbia
Old Grace Venue in Sheffield
The Buffler House in St. Florian
The Witt House in Priceville
Banquet halls/Ballrooms
George 217 in Sheffield
The Logan Room in Sheffield
Pickett on Court in Florence
The Marriott Shoals Conference Center in Florence
Burningtree Country Club in Decatur
Photos Courtesy Ava’s Place and Montgomery Place
