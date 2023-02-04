It was a typical Monday in October for Caroline Gann, who works as a fifth-grade English teacher at Haleyville Elementary School. Gann, who also coaches basketball at the school, had been called to the front office to talk about the upcoming season with the school’s athletic director.
When she returned to her classroom, there stood Jacob Handley -- ready to propose.
“He was standing in the back, reading, when I walked in and one of my students said, ‘Someone is here to see you,’” Gann said. “He turned around, and it scared me a little bit because he was choked up. I’ve never seen him like that.”
She described the tear-filled scene on Oct. 24 when she agreed to marry the man who had become one of her closest friends.
The two started dating about three years ago after meeting on social media.
Gann grew up in Carbon Hill, about 20 minutes away from Handley’s hometown of Winfield. Although the two had never met, they soon discovered members of each of their families had known one another for years.
Gann’s uncle, Darrin Hinds, and Handley’s father, Michael, were college roommates. Before that, the two played on the same high school basketball team and were coached by Handley’s late grandfather, Bruce Handley.
Each of the couple’s mothers, Trisha Gann and Sabrena Handley, attended the same high school as well.
“His mom owns a salon in Winfield, and my grandmother (Pat Hinds) has been going there for over 10 years. So, we met on social media, but we found out our families have several connections,” Gann said. “The first time I met his parents, they made me feel like part of the family. My parents love him, and hopefully his parents feel the same about me.”
Aside from their families’ friendship ties, Gann and Handley found lots in common with one another. Handley teaches 10th-grade algebra at Haleyville High School and coaches basketball. The two share a love of sports and each coach other’s teams at their respective schools.
Handley is an assistant coach for the football team and has recently began coaching softball. Gann also coaches volleyball.
“We stay pretty busy, but we have similar schedules, so when he’s getting out of practice, I usually am, too,” Gann said.
The couple spends much of their free time with their dachshunds, Cooper and Oscar.
Gann said she’s enjoyed wedding planning so far, and although they’ve had to make a few adjustments to initial plans, she said it hasn’t been a stressful experience.
The couple originally set a wedding date for June 3, but after realizing the venues they were exploring had already been booked for that weekend, the future Handleys rescheduled for June 13.
The couple plans to tie the knot in Winfield with Gann’s uncle officiating.
“We’ve got our bridal party, and we’re working on guest lists and picking out colors. So far, it’s been a really fun experience,” Gann said.
This year has proven to be one of new beginnings for Gann, who is in her first year of teaching.
Handley’s proposal is certain to be a most memorable event for the couple, made all the more sweet because he proposed in the classroom and included Gann’s first group of students.
“It was such a special day on all counts,” Gann said. “I think that’s what made it so wonderful.”
Photos by Shanda Barnett, SBS Photography
