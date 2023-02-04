Hannah Grace Perry and Preston Alan Martin were married March 26, 2022 in a 6:00 evening ceremony at Harvest Hollow Farm & Venue in Toney with Bro. Bobby Strickland officiating. The reception followed at Harvest Hollow.
The bride is the daughter of Barry and Melissa Perry of Killen. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Cortez Perry of Killen, Mrs. Carolyn Austin of Killen, and the late Mr. James V. Austin of Florence.
The groom is the son of Roger and Tammy Martin of Athens. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Winfred Martin of Athens, the late Mrs. Faye Nolen of Mount Hope, and Mr. Leonard Nolen of Mount Hope.
The bride was escorted by her father. She wore an Allure Courture gown with a sheer illusion netting, topped with beaded appliques for a truly stunning scalloped train. Completing the look was a Giselle Bridal veil, finger-tip in length, with crystall beading.
Matrons of honor were Makenzie Holley Edwards and Mallory Phillips, friends of the bride, and Heather Steele Perry, sister-in-law of the bride. Bridesmaids were Paige Evans, sister of the groom; Darby Rainey, Kelsey Montgomery, Courtney Smith, and Rachael Patterson, all friends of the bride. Flower girls were Emalia Seay and Ryann Pearcy, friends of the bride.
Best man was William Phillips, best friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Taylor Perry, brother of the bride; Joel Evans, brother-in-law of the groom; Benjamin McNatt, Christopher Miller, Zach Wittmuss, Drew Blakely, and Parker McCurry, all friends of the groom. Ring bearer was Hudsyn Perry, cousin of the bride.
Wedding director was Kelli Whitehead Brown and floral designer was Cindy Harrison. Ceremony music and reception entertainment was provided by Lavale and Sonya Cooper of C&C Music Entertainment. The reception was catered by Southern Skillet, and Lana Copeland made the wedding cake and groom’s cake. Hair stylist was Madison Hicks, and make up artist was Faith Ezzell of Blushing Bride Artistry. Photographer was Jenna Perry of Love + Bloom Studio, and videographer was Al Hammond of Awaken Films. The bridal party wore black velvet criss-cross gowns from Revelry and the groom and groomsmen wore suits from Coats Clothing. Bridal portraits were taken at Cheekwood Botanical Gardens in Nashville, Tenn., and engagement photos were taken at the Dismals Canyon in Spruce Pine.
For their honeymoon, the coupe took a cruise to the Bahamas and Amber Cove. They are now residing in Athens.
Photos by Love + Bloom Studio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.