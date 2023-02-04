Kylie Huey and Zach Wynn were married May 21, 2022 at Bradford Farm & Venue with Scott Benjamin officiating. The reception followed at Bradford Farm.
The bride is the daughter of Jaret and Laura Huey of Arlington, Tenn. She is the granddaughter of Fred and Cynthia Huey of Fischer, Texas, Jim Hamby of Memphis, Tenn., and Fay Duggan of Oakland, Tenn.
The groom is the son of Jeff and Tammara Wynn of Muscle Shoals. He is the grandson of Evelyn Wynn and Linda Kaye Smelley, both of Muscle Shoals.
The bride was escorted by her father. She chose a beautiful white gown from Maggie Louise Bridal in Memphis, Tenn.
Maid of honor was Kayden Huey, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Zoe Wynn, Mary Margaret Borden, Sara Grace Simmons, Kayla Thornton, Katelyn Colvin, Kylea McCay, and Paige Porter. Flower girls were Stella Jane Simmons, friend of the bride, and Presley June Huey, niece of the bride.
Best men were the groom’s father, Jeff Wynn, and best friend, Seth Thornton. Groomsmen were Chandler Simmons, Austin Brown, Austin Andrews, Nick Deluna, Sam Hollingsworth, and Colton McCay. Ring bearer was Pace Huey, nephew of the bride.
Wedding director was Cecilia Brumley. Floral designer was Bradford Farm. Ceremony music and reception entertainment were provided by Gus Spears of Universal Event & Production Services. The reception was catered by Southern Skillet, and the wedding cake and groom’s cake were made by Stacie Oliver C & C. Hair stylist was Rachael Patterson and make up artist was Faith Ezell of Blushing Bride Artistry. Photographer was Heather Sherrill of Create Portraiture, and videographer was Awaken Films.
After a honeymoon at Sandals Resort Barbados, the couple is now residing in Muscle Shoals.
Photos by Create Portraiture
