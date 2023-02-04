Carly O’Dell and Chase Martin were married September 24, 2022 at 5:00 in the afternoon at Burritt on the Mountain in Huntsville with Pat Driskell officiating. The reception followed at Baron Bluff at Burritt on the Mountain.
The bride is the daughter of Rocky and Anna O’Dell of Rogersville. She is the granddaughter of Shirley Smith and the late Robert Smith of Rogersville, and the late Lyndon and Thelma O’Dell of Town Creek.
The groom is the son of Felecia and Scott Waddell of Killen and Ken and Rebecca Martin of Muscle Shoals. He is the grandson of Wayne and Sue Goodwin of Town Creek and Evelyn Martin and the late Lelton Martin of Courtland.
The bride was escorted by her father. She wore a custom Colby John Bridal gown with two veils customized into a detachable shoulder wrap and train extension. The gown, veil and the bride’s jewelry were all from Kathleen’s Bridal.
Matron of honor was Taylor Thigpen, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Caitlin Cash, Sarah Weems, Stephanie Cosby, friends of the bride; Caitlin Martin and Carley Franks, sisters of the groom. Flower girls were Blakely Butler, niece of the groom, Elli Adams and Ruby Thigpen, nieces of the bride.
Best man was Tevin Terrell, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Bryar Terrell, Colby Eddy, Christian Thompson, all friends of the groom; Aaron Franks, brother-in-law of the groom; and Ken Martin, father of the groom. Ring bearers were Rhen Thigpen, nephew of the bride, and Ledger Franks, nephew of the groom.
Wedding director was Denise Ells and floral designer was Shirley Green of Shirley’s Flowers. Providing music for the ceremony and entertainment for the reception was Sonya and Lavale Cooper of Lavale Cooper Music Entertainment. The reception was catered by Jill Larkin of Jill’s Sweet Memories, and Bridgette Newton of Mimmi B’s Delights made the wedding cake and groom’s cake. Hair stylist was Mandi Beavers of Revelationz and make up artist was Corey Nichols. Photographer was Heather Sherrill of Create Portraiture and videographer was Randy Francisco of Next Stage Media. The bride designed and created all stationary for the event. The bride and her father took dance lessons six months prior to the wedding to have a choreographed Father/Daughter dance at Dare2Dance in Florence. They did a routine comprised of “The Swing” and ballroom choreography to a mashup of “Dance With My Daughter” by Jason Blaine and “Boogie Nights” by Heatwave.
For their honeymoon, the couple stayed at the all-inclusive Breathless Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. They are now residing in Rogersville.
Photos by Create Portraiture
