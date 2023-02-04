Mr. Christopher Jeffery Guthrie and Mr. James Michael Furst were married October 1, 2022 at five-thirty in the afternoon. The ceremony was held at Rayne Memorial United Methodist Church on St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, LA with Dr. Jay Churchill Hogewood officiating.
Parents of the couple are Mr. and Mrs. John Girard Guthrie, Jr. of Wiggins, MS, Mrs. Dianna Gail Acosta of Fernandina Beach, FL, and Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Duane Furst of Tampa, FL. Grandparents of the grooms are Ms. Carole Annis Pearce of Wiggins, MS, Mrs. Joy Pearce and the late Dr. Robert Edmund Pearce of Baton Rouge, LA, the late Mrs. Joyce McDaniel Pearce, the late Mr. and Mrs. John Girard Guthrie, the late Mr. and Mrs. Vincent DePaul Greco, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Duane Grover Furst.
Maid of honor was daughter, Abigail Marie Furst. Groomsmaids were: sisters, Robin Michelle Perez, Samantha Guthrie Thames, Calista Guthrie Mills; cousins, Allison Rene Pearce, Katherine Guthrie Leist, Kortney Breland Woodard, Kaitlyn Riann Breland; and friends, Carol FriscoWalert, Jessica Lynn Franke, Ana Overstreet White, Sara Gray Gould, Kayla Diane Clark, Paige Perre Rahn, and Jennifer Dimm Bergeron. Flower girls were goddaughter Zoë Elizabeth Rahn, niece Georgia Lynn Thames, and cousin Emma Lee Woodard.
Best man was son, Evan Archer Furst. Groomsmen were: brothers, Daniel Paul Furst and John Girard Guthrie, III; brothers-in-law, Nestor Leonard Perez, Jr., John West Thames, Austin Jeffrey Mills; nephews, Alex Joseph Perez and Eric Anthony Perez; and friends, Bradley Dale Lowe, David Arthur Rahn, Cody Lee Brown, Joseph Lindsey Burgin, and John Lewis Babb. Ring bearers were nephews, John West Thames, Jr., Foster Lee Mills, Jackson Pearce Thames, and godson Spencer David Rahn.
Program attendants were cousins, Abigail Christine Woodard and Levi Dewayne Woodard. Organist was Dr. Macus St. Julien. Wedding ceremony directors were Shaun Darnell, Robin Alana Dorch, and Annette Gray.
Parents and grandparents were seated as “In This Very Room” by Ron and Carol Harris, was performed by vocalist Kortney Breland Woodard, cousin. The wedding party processional was accompanied by “Canon In D” by Pachelbel. The ring bearers carried pillows that “Mot,”Mrs. Martha Sauls, made for Christopher’s sisters’ weddings. Martha used lace and embellishments from things that were special to her to make the pillows. Guests stood as “Trumpet Voluntary In D” by Jeremiah Clarke marked the procession of the grooms. The scripture reader was Jana Price Ball, friend. After the exchanging of vows and rings, “The Lord’s Prayer” by Albert Hay Malotte was sung by vocalist and friend of the couple, Joseph Andrew Tate. The ceremony concluded with “Allegro Maestoso from Water Music” by G.F. Handel.
For the ceremony the grooms wore classically styled black tuxedos. Each of the grooms’ initials were embroidered on the sleeves of their shirts. On the inside of their jackets, the wedding date, 10-1-22, and their signature was embroidered. Christopher carried in his pocket a handkerchief made from one of his late Paw Paw’s, Bob Pearce, dress shirts. James had the handkerchief made especially for this occasion. It was embroidered with Christopher and his Paw Paw’s initials and the Cajun French saying “Laissez les bons temps rouler” which means “Let the good times roll.” The grooms wore new watches that they gifted to one another for the occasion. For the reception, the grooms changed into a tux jacket that was a fun brocade fabric and sparkling dance shoes. The reception jackets had the grooms’ first initial and new last name, Guthrie-Furst, embroidered inside them. The grooms’ custom tailored tuxedos were from Luca Falcone Custom Clothiers in New Orleans, LA.
The spectacular florals for the entire wedding weekend were created by designer Justin Myrick of Jut’s Weddings and Special Events, Florence, AL. The flowers included white hydrangeas, garden roses, gillyflowers, snapdragons, larkspur and ranunculus to name a few. The white botanical theme was carried throughout all of the wedding festivities. Guests were greeted by white blossoming arrangements in the hotel lobby at check in as well as the wedding party suites. Arrangements of similar style embellished the rehearsal dinner/party and were used throughout the couple’s home. The church was adorned with white florals at the entry all the way to the altar. The grooms donned ranunculus boutonnières and the other men and little boys wore rose boutonnières while the ladies carried bouquets of complimentary white flowers. The flower girls sprinkled white rose petals in the aisle as guests anticipated the grooms’ entry. The white florals used in the church were also imitated at the reception in the courtyard, parlor and ballroom.The only pop of color was in the bar/lounge area where bright blue, orange, green, purple and red florals were used inspired by the couple’s pelican paintings, by Becky Fos, which were displayed behind the bar.
The reception was held at The Cannery on Toulouse Street in Mid City. At the reception, guests were greeted with champagne and music by violinist Sam Craft for the cocktail hour. The unique sign-in piece at the reception was a painting of Commander’s Palace by the couple’s favorite artist and friend, Becky Fos, a gift to the couple from Kellie Schilling Levy of The Cannery. The exquisite wedding cake was created by mother/daughter duo, Ginny Mcleod Parker and Teresa Parker Johnson of Wiggins, MS. The Parkers are lifelong friends of the Guthrie family and Ginny made both of Christopher’s sisters’ wedding cakes as well as his parents’. The grooms incorporated some special items from their grandparents on the cake and punch tables. Christopher’s late Granny’s, Joyce Pearce, punch bowl, silver champagne bucket and goblets, his late Grandma and Granddaddy’s, Randalin and John Guthrie, wedding candy dish that they received as a wedding gift over 70 years ago, his MiMi’s, Carole Pearce, late mother’s, Christine Annis, Fostoria candlesticks, his Gam’s, Joy Pearce, silver dish and James’ late grandmother’s, Doris Greco, etched glass goblets. The old stained glass windows displayed at the ceremony and reception were from Christopher’s hometown church’s sanctuary, First United Methodist Church in Wiggins, MS.
Catering for the reception was provided by Toulouse Gourmet Catering. Guests enjoyed savory delicacies including shrimp and grits, seared tuna, roasted pork loin, chicken and spinach farfalle, charcuterie, natchitoches meat pies, artichoke cheesecake, house made crostini, and stuffed mushrooms just to name a few. Pralines, king cake and petit fours were in the dessert room. In addition to these New Orleans favorites were Louisiana shaped cookies with the wedding date and grooms’ initials made by friend Kimberly Norlin of Occasionally Sweet. The grooms shared their first dance to “Best for You” by Harper Grae followed by a dance with their mothers to “Mother” by Sugarland. Guests danced the night away to current hits and timeless classics performed by the grooms’ favorite band, New Orleans KARMA. A photo booth was provided by Snapparazzi Photo of Biloxi, MS. NOLA Pedicabs provided the reception departure with guests waving white embroidered handkerchiefs for their send off.
The photographer was Jennifer Jones Photography of Wiggins, MS. Artist and friend, Darci Prescott Stockman was commissioned to do the sketch of Rayne Memorial United Methodist Church for the wedding invitations and programs printed by GEM Printing Company in Metairie, LA. The couple’s jeweler was Susan Brewer of Reed’s Jewelers, Biloxi, MS. Hair stylists were Loan Tran of Tran Styles and Kandice Hanks of Hair by Kandice, and make-up artist was Kristen Kiefer Makeup. Wedding guests stayed at the Hilton St. Charles Avenue.
Christopher and James were engaged on July 2, 2021. Christopher popped the question at a very special place, Commander’s Palace, in New Orleans. Commander’s is well known around the world for its award-winning quality of food and its convivial atmosphere. For Christopher, its special because his Paw Paw, Bob Pearce, loved it and was a previous CEO for the Brennan family.The dessert chef helped with the proposal by writing on the plate of pecan pie “Will you marry me?” And of course James said yes! In September 2021, their family and friends hosted an engagement party at The Cannery in New Orleans.
The couple’s friends and families threw multiple showers and parties throughout their engagement leading up to the big day! Christopher and James registered at Shearwater Pottery, The White House Gifts, Hazelnut New Orleans and Bed, Bath and Beyond. To kick off the wedding weekend, a special tea party was held at the Windsor Court by dear friends, Paige Perre Rahn and Kitty Perre, for the grooms, their mothers, sisters, and grandmothers. After the rehearsal at the church that evening, Christopher’s family hosted a beautiful rehearsal dinner/party at the grooms’ home in New Orleans. 3 Belles Catering of Wiggins, MS prepared a beautiful and delicious spread. Some of the flavorful cuisine included charcuterie with gourmet cheeses, meats, fruits; Hawaiian chicken, pork tenderloin on crostinis with a cranberry chutney, mediterranean orzo and spinach salad, chicken and sausage jambalaya dip with French bread, stuffed mushrooms and stuffed jalapeños, crawfish cheesecake, cranberry and pecan dip, and caramel cheesecake shooters for dessert.
For their honeymoon, the couple traveled to the magical Walt Disney World. This is also where Christopher’s parents went on their honeymoon! The couple is now happily residing in New Orleans, LA.
Photos by Jennifer Jones Photography
