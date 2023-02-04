Chelsie Elizabeth Ledlow and James Lucas Riddle were married March 20, 2021 at 3:00 in the afternoon at The Givens House with Eddie Osborn officiating. The reception followed at The Givens House Chapel.
The bride is the daughter of Dale and Cyndi Ledlow of Muscle Shoals. She is the granddaughter of Shirley Ledlow and the late Don Ledlow of Muscle Shoals, Carolle Bump of Florence, and the late Sonny Kimbrough of Cherokee.
The groom is the son of Eddie Riddle of Hartselle, Tracy Riddle of Hartselle, and the late Jimmy “JJ” Jester of Hartselle. He is the grandson of Patricia Riddle, Freda Summeral, Larry Riddle, and the late Ricky Sybert, all of Hartselle.
The bride was escorted by her father. She chose a beautiful white gown from Kathleen’s Bridal.
Matron of honor was Hayley Stutts, best friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Mary Mckinley, Abby Pilgrim, and Abby Howard, all friends of the bride, and junior bridesmaid was Brystol Fisher. Flower girls were Sadie Finley and Lydia Richards.
Best man was the groom’s father Eddie Riddle. Groomsmen were Josh Stutts, Bucky Williams, and Jaydon England, all friends of the groom. Ring bearers were Cash Stutts and River Stutts.
Wedding director was Kristi Nix Sockwell and floral designer was Bernice Givens. The bride’s and bridesmaids’ floral arrangements were done by Cyndi Ledlow using Luv Sola Wood Flowers. Ceremony music was performed by Dewayne Matlock. The reception was catered by Southern Skillet, the wedding cake was made by Bernice Givens, and the groom’s cake was made by Suzann White. Hair stylist and make up artist was Stacy Sewell with Salon 209, along with Yana Hardin of Designing Salon and Julie Arndt with Teresa & Associates Salon. Photographer was Bella Bliss Photography. Other special helpers were bridal party assistant Audrey Claire Michael, and notary Tina Gladden.
After a honeymoon get-away to North Carolina, the couple is now residing in Hartselle.
“My husband and I come from a family that had us involved in dirt track racing and that is something we share together, so we incorporated that with our wedding day with the checkered flags, custom helmet by Off Axis Paint, the groom’s cake was made to look like an engine, and his mom incorporated it even more with the groom’s table and the rehearsal dinner. The groom’s tuxedos came from The Something Blue Shoppe in Hartselle and my husband ordered his jacket online that is a replica of the jacket Elvis got married in. It also had pictures of Elvis on the inside of the jacket. Our flowers for the party were unique because we used wood flowers from Luv Sola and my bridesmaids got to keep their arrangements for keepsakes. I highly recommend all of the vendors we used because even though times were hard during the pandemic, all of them made sure that our special day was beyond our expectations and they did just that. I can’t thank everyone enough for all they did to make this day so memorable.”
Photos by Bella Bliss Photography
