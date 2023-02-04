Ashley Heimberg and Stephen Lacey

“My husband and I met through family friends and were together three years before we said “I Do!” We are truly best friends and could not imagine life without one another. Our engagement was so special because our beautiful niece Rylan got to play a part in helping her Uncle Stephen ask for my hand in marriage. After a night out to dinner at 360 Grille, we went to visit and she was wearing a onesie that said “Will You Marry Uncle Stephen?” After reading it, I turned around and my sweet husband was on one knee. I took to planning our wedding quickly and I will say that is one of my best pieces of advice. I booked our Venue, Caterer, Photographer, Videographer, and DJ within two weeks. It made the whole wedding planning process flow smoother with all of the bigger stuff booked shortly after we became engaged.
We ordered our Save The Dates and Wedding Invitations from Truly Engaging by Magnet Street. I was able to create and design the invitations on my own and this made it even more special. Our Save The Dates were magnetic and almost a year later we still go in family and friends’ homes to find them up on their fridge.
One of our most favorite memories of our special day was our “Sparkler Send Off’’. Our DJ, Chad Burdine, asked for a list of our favorite songs during the Wedding Planning Process. We gave him a list and marked one song as our most favorite. He kept this in mind and made sure to save it as the last song of the night. As we lined up in front of our family and friends for our send off, we heard the beginning beat of the song and we both lit up with excitement. Whenever I think back on our day, this one memory always makes me giggle. I highly recommend picking vendors ·that get to know you and strive to make your big day the BEST DAY OF YOUR LIFE!
My advice for your big day is to not stress, have fun, and soak in every single moment because the day will fly by. Trust in your friends, family, and vendors that have worked so hard to make your big day so special and everything else will fall into place.”
Ashley Heimberg and Stephen Lacey were married May 7, 2022 in a 5:00 afternoon ceremony held at Pickett Place with Thomas Thompson officiating. The reception followed at Pickett Place.
The bride is the daughter of Vickie and Joseph Wallace of Muscle Shoals and Edward and Carmen Heimberg of New Lenox, Ill.The groom is the son of Thelan and Janet Lacey of Muscle Shoals and Lynda Carpenter of Bear Creek.
The bride was escorted by her father. She chose a beautiful Essence of Austrailia ivory lace almond gown from The Something Blue Shoppe in Hartselle.
Matron of honor was Valerie Lacey, sister-in-law of the bride. Bridesmaids were Alana Cheek, Lucy Chenault, sisters of the bride; Brianna Coker, Lindsey Robinson, cousins of the bride; Amy Lovelace, Anna Burden, and Ella Jackson, friends of the bride. Junior bridesmaid was Ella Blayke Wimberley. Flower girl was Rylan Lacey, niece of the couple.
Best man was the groom’s brother, Kevin Lacey. Groomsmen were Thelan Lacey, father of the groom; Randy Cochran, brother of the groom; Caleb Thompson, Van Lawson, Justin Wimberley, Chase Hutcheson, Nathan Rackard, all friends of the groom.
Wedding director was Traci Champion. Floral designer was Cindy Harrison of Florals by Cindy. The reception was catered by Hilltop Diner in Russellville, and Heather Poole with Heather’s Cake Creations made the wedding cake and groom’s cake. Reception entertainment was provided by Chad Burdine. Hair and make up by Halo Hair Lindsey Robinson in downtown Florence. Photographer was Ashton Willis of Beloved Imagery and videographer was Ace Eaton Designs & Production. Honeymoon planner was Lya Chowning with The Curated Travel Collection.
For their honeymoon, the couple spent a relaxing week at Sandals Negril Resort in Jamica. They are now residing in Tuscumbia.
Photos by Beloved Imagery
