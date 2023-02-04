Alexis Grace Cobb and Nathan Daniel Miller were married in a 6:00 evening ceremony at The Lakes Venue in Lawrenceburg, Tenn. with Bro. Seth Hood officiating. The reception followed at The Lakes.
The bride is the daughter of Justin and Jamie Cobb of Killen. She is the granddaughter of Beth Davis of Florence, William and Becky Hovater of Muscle Shoals, Jeanette and Tony Jones of Muscle Shoals, and Terry Cobb of Littleville.
The groom is the son of Becky Miller of Haleyville and Danny Miller of Addison.
The bride chose a beautiful Stella York gown from Bella’s Bridal and Formal in Birmingham, along with a tiara and earrings from Promenade. The groom and groomsmen’s attire was also from Promenade.
The bride was attended by her best friend, maid of honor, Heather Adams. Bridesmaids were Brently Smith and Alexia Hovater, aunts of the bride, and Halle Welborn, friend of the bride. Flower girl was Amelia Hovater, niece of the bride.
Best man was Jerrod Cobb, uncle of the bride. Groomsmen were Randy Darby, Derek Bishop, and Drew Parker, all friends of the groom. Ring bearer was Lennox Fragale, step-brother of the bride.
Floral designer was Country Elegance. Music for the ceremony and entertainment for the reception was provided by Shawn Nix. The reception was catered by Jeff Burgess of 117 Catering, the wedding cake was made by Lana Pritchett Copeland of All About Cake, and the cheesecake bites for the groom’s table were made by Monica Gatlin of Lilli O’s.
Hair stylist and make up artist was Alexia Hovater. Photographer was Kami Whaley.
The couple spent their honeymoon at Couples Swept Away Resort in Negril, Jamaica. They are now residing in Tuscumbia.
Photos by Kami Whaley
