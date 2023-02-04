Kyndall Hanback and DJ Anderson were married October 8, 2022 at Owl’s Landing in Killen with Joshua Mahers officiating. The reception followed at Owl’s Landing.
The bride is the daughter of Steven and Lisa Hanback. She is the granddaughter of Bonnie Olive and the late Danny Olive, and Annie Gibson.
The groom is the son of Dermane Anderson and Tammy McDugald, Aisha Patterson, and Deborah and Fred Childs. He is the grandson of Leo and Paulette Anderson, Shelley and David McDugard, and Gloria Pryor.
The bride was escorted by her father. She wore a beautiful off the shoulder style gown from Promenade.
Maids of honor were Kayleigh Hanback, sister of the bride, and Maddie Davis, best friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Katlin Bretherick, Grace DesRuisseaux, Cassie Dean, Lindsey Killen, all friends of the bride; Savanna Hanback, Madilyn Hanback, Annaleece Olive, Sydney Holden, all cousins of the bride; Erica McDugald and Dominique McDugald, sisters of the groom. Junior bridesmaids were Erika Holiday and Olivea Holiday, cousins of the bride. Flower girls were Ava McDugald, MaRiyah Miles, and Kaylana Eatmon, nieces of the bride and groom.
Bestmen were Aaron McDugald, brother of the groom, and Kyle Hanback, brother of the bride. Junior best man was Junior Vaughn, special friend of the couple, and Teddy, the couple’s dog. Groomsmen were Alex McDugald and Isaac Childs, brothers of the groom; Brock Hanback, Mason Hanback, Ashton Olive, Tee Whatley, Carter Brown, Tucker English, Jordan Flack, and Logan Hanback, all friends of the groom. Ring bearers were K’vion Smith, Aiden McDuglad, Demarcus Miles, and Romeo McDugald, nephews of the bride and groom.
Floral designer and decorator was Justin Myrick. Ceremony and reception music was provided by Shawn Nix. The cakes were made by Pattie Owens Rainey. Other special helpers were Debbie Thornton and Steve Curtis. Bridal hair stylist was Ashley Cassel, make up artist was Savana Vinson, and nail technician was Ashton Brooke Ray. The bridal party and mother of the bride dresses were from JJ’s House. The bridesmaids’ hair stylist and make up artist was Relook Artistry. Photographer and videographer was Laneishia Maxwell’s team at Max Designs.
After a honeymoon in Florida, the couple is now residing in Killen.
The Bride’s grandfather, also known as poppa, was so excited for her wedding day. She was his princess and he was her best friend, and he absolutely loved DJ. Unfortunately he never made it to the wedding day. He passed away in the loving arms of the Bride and his family 9 months before the wedding. Her poppa meant so much to her and he was so excited to be there on her special day. She wanted to honor him at her wedding and to do so her grandmother sewed a piece of his blue button up into her dress as her something blue, her grandmother also carried his photo down the aisle, they stood at the front before the ceremony began holding his photo and played the song “The Other Side” by Lauren Alaina and dedicated it to him, had a table dedicated to his memory, and had Elvis cookies and pecan pies for him. He even sent a rainbow during the family photos with his picture. We all know he was there on this very special day.
Photos by Max Designs
