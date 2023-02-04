Alyssa Horton and Ryan Wolke were married October 12, 2022 at 4:30 in the afternoon at San Sophia Overlook in Telluride, Colo. with Minister Ashley from Minister Universal Life Church in Colorado officiating. A reception was held for the couple at Pea Ridge Cattle Farm, the bride’s parent’s farm, in Red Bay following their return from their honeymoon.
The bride is the daughter of Tony and Lynette Horton of Red Bay, Ala. She is the granddaughter of David and Peggy Tiffin of Red Bay, Ala., the late James Horton of Vina, Ala., and Kaye Horton of Purvis, Miss., and the late Mike and Shirley Oliver of Red Bay, Ala.
The groom is the son of Darren and Jill Wolke and Kathy and Chris Cusick.
The bride wore a classic, timeless, and modern off-shoulder ballgown that featured a luxurious banded off-shoulder neckline detail that wrapped around the back of the gown, adding a flattering texture and echoing modern regality, while a sweetheart dip added an extra touch of femininity. Pockets throughout the box-pleated skirt created luxe texture and volume throughout, while fabric-covered buttons cascaded down the length of the train for a traditional finish. She wore a traditional cathedral veil that extended beyond the train of her dress.
Wedding director was Kristen Rosenbaum with K2 Events in Telluride, Colo. Floral designer for the wedding was Alpine Floral, Inc. in Montrose, Colo., and Russellville Florist & Gifts provided the flowers for the reception. Telluride Strings provided the music for the ceremony. Hair stylist and make up artist for the ceremony was Dallas Sainsbury in Telluride, and for the reception, Lauren Bevis at Shoals Hair Co. in Sheffield styled the bride’s hair and Faith Ezzell at Blushing Bride Artistry did the bride’s make up. The reception in Red Bay was catered by Emily Hubbard of Southern Heritage Dining in Red Bay, and Creative Cakes in Tupelo, Miss. made the wedding cake and groom’s cake. DJ Joshua Hunter of Truth Bomb Entertainment in Killen entertained guests at the reception. Photographer at the wedding was Lisa Marie Wright with Lisa Marie Photography in Telluride, Colo., and Whitney Blake Mobley of Whitney Blake Photography for the reception. Videographer for the wedding was Jason and Daris with Colorado Adventure Weddings.
The couple spent their honeymoon at the all inclusive Sandals South Coast resort in Whitehouse, Jamaica. They are now residing in Mount Juliet, Tenn.
One of my passions in life is traveling, so having a destination wedding was all I had ever dreamed. I wanted my wedding planning as simple and stress free as possible. My idea was to have an intimate bride and groom focused wedding day with the elimination of a bridal party who traditionally help the couple prepare for their wedding day. An added feature of a destination wedding comes with photos of a lifetime with a uniquely beautiful view. From the moment we arrived in Telluride, it was the most peaceful, warming, comforting, and beautiful place I had ever seen in the fall. The fall foliage was at its peak and we were lucky enough to have snowcapped mountains. It made for the most beautiful pictures that I will never get tired of seeing. My wedding ceremony took place at the San Sophia Overlook. This wedding venue sits 10,540 ft in elevation. I will never be able to explain to anyone the feeling that I had having my father walk me down the aisle up on San Sophia Overlook. It was almost a surreal moment, better yet, a surreal day. My photographer took my husband and I on an adventure photo shoot before and after our wedding ceremony. It was truly the most magical day. Two days later, we flew out to Jamaica for our honeymoon where we spent five days. After returning home, we had our reception in Red Bay, Ala. at my parent’s farm. We got to celebrate with extended family and close friends. The farm holds such a special place in my heart and I am so thankful and blessed to have had so many friends and family that were able to celebrate with us there.
Photos by Lisa Marie Photography and Whitney Blake Photography
