Kinsley Rae Hanback and Kaden Isaiah West exchanged vows on Sept. 17, 2022, at the home of the brides’ parents, Kevin and Bridget Hanback, in Lexington, Alabama.
Kinsley and Kaden were high school sweethearts and went their separate ways for a short time. When they came back together, they knew walking down the aisle was the next place they wanted to go.
Kaden planned a proposal while away with family in Wormsloe Park in Savannah, Georgia.
When Kinsley said “yes,” mom Bridget began working on a wedding at their home for her oldest daughter. That dream turned into a reality and became a venue where the Hanbacks’ plan for all three of their daughters to get married one day.
The date was tossed around a few times, but Sept. 17 was set in stone, so everyone went to work.
This wedding took a village and then some. The Hanbacks had not only a year that was hard because they were planning a wedding, but they lost some very close family members that would have been right there every step of the way — Larry Comer, the bride’s grandfather, and Jared Hicks, the bride’s uncle.
Both deaths were unbearable for their family, but they wrapped their arms around each other and held tight and marched on because that’s what they do.
Kevin Hanback, father of the bride, offered a lump sum to the bride and groom to encourage them to run away and take good pictures, but he kept working on building his daughter’s dream in the backyard.
Kevin again said, “We are serving everyone pancakes” but he kept working. When Kevin gave his speech at the reception, his work was done but his emotions caught up with him, and he shared his love for his daughter and said he would have moved mountains to make her day special for her. He couldn’t fight back tears that he had because he knew Kinsley’s grandad and Uncle Jared would have been with him every day working to make their girls dreams a reality.
Mother of the bride Bridget has a long resumé of impeccable taste and talent when it comes to making things beautiful.
Bridget could be coined as the brains behind the project because she had big dreams for the acreage that surrounded their home to be turned into a beautiful wedding venue, and she knocked it out of the park.
Kinsley graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in May with a bachelor’s degree and MBA in Business Administration. She was a Division I athlete and played volleyball for the Golden Eagles while earning her degree.
Upon completion of her degree, she was quickly employed by one of the top commercial real estate firms in the world, Cushman & Wakefield in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Kinsley serves on staff as a broker coordinator and is training to be an industrial real estate broker.
While the bride was busy transitioning into her new career, she was shuffling wedding decisions and leaving the rest to her family to handle.
Trees were cut, paths were made, flowers were planted and so much more went into the hard work to create a place to say “I do” for Kinsley and Kaden.
The Hanbacks didn’t start this project without plans for sisters Macy and Lily to marry there one day, too.
The wedding day arrived, and no detail was missed. Special elements of keepsakes and memories were included. Plans and sentimental touches were everywhere. The Hanback home was hustling and bustling with hair, makeup, snacks, laughter and love. Everyone’s day was perfect.
Kinsley walked down the wooded path to her groom escorted by her father. Before the bride entered, she recorded a voice over that played a special message to her guest, mother-in-law and
father-in-law, parents, and fiancé. Everyone enjoyed that special touch that was a complete surprise.
Pastor Isaac Brown preformed the ceremony and shared sweet stories of the bride and groom’s courtship and counseling that brought them to this day. He had the wedding party gather around the bride and groom and held a special prayer for the couple.
After the ceremony the guests dined on a buffet provided by Hickory House in Pulaski, Tennessee, and some special ladies from Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Lexington, Alabama. Gus Spears of Universal Event & Production Services provided reception entertainment.
After special speeches from the sisters of the bride, father of the bride and brother of the groom, the couple and all their guests danced under the trees that were filled with lights and chandeliers. The couple ended the night with a sparkers exit and a sky lit up with fireworks.
Macy and Lily, sisters of the bride served as maids of honor. Lauren Seibert, Kellie Garraway, Olivia Hepworth, Mel Miller, Breleigh Farve and Abby Sims, all friends of the bride, served as bridesmaids.
Best Man was Kane West, brother of the groom. Collins Hicks, John Lewis Hicks, cousins of the bride, Jacob Wells, Bert White, Lane Beckman, Peyton Russ, and Nick Newton, friends of the groom, served as groomsmen.
Hadley Trockenbrot, cousin of the bride, was the flower girl. Maverick Roden, cousin of the bride, was ring bearer. Garland carriers were Nolan Gray, Leo Gray, Han Gran and Max Nelson, all nephews of the groom.
The bride and groom honeymooned in St. Lucia and now reside in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Photos by Amanda Chapman
