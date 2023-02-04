Aubrey Fields and Parker Hammond were married November 5, 2022 in a 4:30 afternoon ceremony at Mountain Mist Farm with Ken Link officiating. The reception followed at Mountain Mist Farm.
The bride is the daughter of Keith and Beth Fields of Rogersville. She is the granddaughter of Ray J. Cagle and the late Cathy Cagle of Rogersville, the late June Fields of Killen, and the late Cletus Fields of Pekin, Ill. Honorary grandparents are Donald and Susan Maxwell of Foley.
The groom is the son of Bryan and Kim Hammond of Killen. He is the grandson of Jessie Hammond of Knoxville, Tenn., the late Gennie Hammond of Killen, and Douglas and Shirley Morgan of Lexington.
The bride was escorted by her dad and her son, Jaxon Fields.
Matron of honor was Haley Hunter, sister of the bride. Best man was Chase Kelly, friend of the groom.
Wedding director was Anastasia Lovelady. Floral designer was Melissa Timm Designs. Ceremony music and reception entertainment was provided by DJ Knox Vegas. The reception was catered by Sweet P’s BBQ, and the wedding cake was made by Heidi’s Home Cooking. Hair stylist was Mari Allen and make up artists were Carley Crowden and Alicia Allen. Photographer was Kylie Harper Box and videographer was Awaken Films.
After a honeymoon in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., the couple is now residing in Rogersville.
Photos by Kylie Brooke Photography
