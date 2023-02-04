Catherine Marie Connolly and Joshua Timothy Weldon were married June 4, 2022 in a 2:00 afternoon ceremony held at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church in Saint Florian. Officiating was Abbott Marcus Voss O.S.B. - Saint Bernard Abbey, Cullman, Ala., and Rev. Christopher Weldon, Pleasant Hill Church, Central, Ala. The reception was held at The Buffler House, Saint Florian, following the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. Matthew Alan Connolly and Melanie Stumpe Connolly of Saint Florian. She is the granddaughter of the late Raymond Stumpe, Jr. of Florence, Elizabeth Connolly and the late William Connolly of Florence, and the great-niece of special great-uncle and aunt (Pop and Mim), Marilyn Gartman and the late Stephen Blevins.
The groom is the son of Rev. Christopher Timothy Weldon and Julie Leann Weldon of Florence. He is the grandson of Dr. Mike Weldon and Marie Weldon of Florence, Julian Wright and Jean Wright of Cortland, New York, and the late Jane Wright of Burnsville, Miss.
The bride was escorted by her father. She chose a beautiful white, off-the-shoulder gown and matching veil from Cherry Tree Lane in Florence, along with Pelino Sandals from Etsy.
Maid of honor was Karleanna Abshire, best friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Sydney Byrd, Morgan Stevens, and Logan Woodley, all friends of the bride. Junior bridesmaid was Hazel Connolly, cousin of the bride. Flower girl was Claira Rose Tebben, cousin of the bride.
Best man was Parker Quillen, best friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Tucker Smith, Jacob Clemmons, and Sam Watson, all friends of the groom. Junior groomsmen were Caleb Weldon, brother of the groom, and Chip Connolly, cousin of the bride.
Wedding director was Terri Brown of Kiss the Bride. Floral designer was Will & Dee’s Florist, Florence. Ceremony music was performed by pianist Vanessa Bowser and vocalist and guitarist Dan Penny, both of Florence. Entertaining guests at the reception was DJ Lavale and Sonya Cooper of CC Music Entertainment. Jill Larkin of Jill’s Sweet Memories catered the reception, and made the wedding and groom’s cakes. Invititations were from The Shipping Zone in Killen. The groom and groomsmen’s suits were from the London Shoppe. Hair stylist was Shelby Thaxton and make up artist was Savanna Vinson. Photographer was Rebekah Bevis Handley of Rebekah Photography, and videographer was Benjamin McGee.
The couple spent their honeymoon at Sandals South Coast Resort in Jamaica, and are now residing in Auburn.
Joshua and I first met in our freshman year of high school at Shoals Christian School in Florence. Though we were friends all throughout high school, it was not until our senior year that we started dating. Senior prom was the beginning of our story. In planning the music to incorporate into our ceremony and reception, we reverted back to music that is special to the both of us. Of the ceremonial music, we included the last slow dance song of our senior prom, which, is one of our favorite songs, “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran. We incorporated “Perfect” into the bridal entrance mixed with “Cannon in D” and our first dance at the reception.
As our faith is important to me, my husband, and our families, we were excited to be able to have members of both of our families assist in our ceremony. We asked my grandfather’s relative, Abbot Marcus, to officiate our wedding while having my husband’s father, Rev. Chris Weldon, pray blessings over us and our life together.
One major bonding point for my husband and I when we first started dating was aviation. As a little girl growing up into my middle school years, I loved to fly with my Mim and Pop, who was a private pilot, that enjoyed sharing his passion for flying with me. My Pop and Mim, though they are actually my great uncle and aunt, are like grandparents to me. Although Mim and I lost Pop to cancer in middle school, it always makes me happy when she tells me how much she loves Josh and how much he reminds her of Pop. As Pop was someone that majorly influenced my life, I knew that I wanted to remember him on our big day. Instead of the typical sparkler or bubble send-offs, my husband, who is also a pilot, and I decided to remember Pop by having a paper plane send off from the reception.
Though an unexpected moment in the day, one of our favorite memories were the few minutes between the ceremony and the reception with my husband and my father, Matt. After the ceremony recessional, my father drove us from the church to the Buffler House for the reception just down the road in a Model-T, that belongs to my father’s brother, Paul. Leaving the church, we were met by confetti cannons that filled the train of my dress with glitter and confetti. After my dad and husband helped me get out of the Model T, they laughed and watched as me, a new, giddy bride, twirled around, letting the confetti and glitter fly around in a fun, private moment away from the busy, however, exciting day.
Slightly unorthodox, my father and I’s song for the father-daughter dance at the reception was “Sweet Child of Mine” by Guns N Roses. Though, it is not by any means of a traditional slow dance song, it was our favorite song and we had fun dancing, swaying, and laughing all throughout our dance.
Thank you to all of the sweet ladies that helped with the bridal shower at the Buffler house and the bridesmaids’ luncheon at Turtle Point.
Photos by Rebekah Photography
